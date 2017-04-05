Seattle Police K9 Pele tracks down attacker, thief

Seattle Police K9 Pele tracked down a thief and recovered what was stolen from a woman at gunpoint in Brighton on Tuesday.

The victim was on her way home from the Othello light rail station when the suspect, a 16-year-old, allegedly knocked her to the ground, took her purse, keys, and lunchbox, and then struck her in the head, according to the Seattle Police Department. The victim told police that when she looked up, the attacker was pointing a gun at her, but he took off running when a pedestrian walking by spotted the situation and started shouting.

K9 officer TJ SanMiguel and Pele began searching through the neighborhood with help from SPD officers and the King County Sheriff’s Office Guardian One helicopter. Pele caught the suspect's scent from a pair of sunglasses he most likely dropped, and soon the keen dog zeroed in on the yard of a home where the suspect was hiding under a boat.

Officers arrested the teen and booked him into the King County Youth Service center. Police were able to find and return the victim’s belongings.

© 2017 KING-TV