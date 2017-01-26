ATF assisting with Lynnwood fire investigation

The aftermath of a 3-alarm fire that burned down a Lynnwood apartment complex under construction. (Photo: KING)

The Lynnwood Police Dept. is now investigating the massive 3-alarm fire which destroyed a senior living community which was under construction along Scriber Lake Rd.

Police have requested help from federal authorities, including an Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms National Response Team, which assists during major fire and explosion incidents.

“The investigation is in the early stages, and there is no information as to what caused the fire at this time. It may be several weeks before investigators can determine the cause,” police wrote in a statement.

Scriber Lake Road remains closed as investigators and crews work at the scene.

21 people spent Wednesday night in a Red Cross emergency shelter set up at a church a few blocks from the fire scene. Several apartments and condos, which overlook the burned property, were damaged by the intense heat.

“I’m so thankful for everything the Red Cross and church here has been able to do to kind of support us, it's been just such a relief to have a place,” said Kirk Williams, who was forced out of his condo.

He is working with his insurance company to assess damage and find out when he might be able to return home.

“Taking it one day at a time,” Williams said.

The Red Cross says the shelter will remain open as long as it is needed.