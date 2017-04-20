At least a dozen RV's burned in Snohomish Fire

On scene of a fire in Snohomish at Snohomish Storage on Bickford Avenue. (Photo: Van Burkleo, Jennifer, KING)

Firefighters in Snohomish County responded to a massive fire at the Snohomish Storage facility on Bickford Avenue.

Snohomish County Fire Chief Ron Simmons said that he believes at least a dozen RV’s caught fire at about 3 a.m in a closed storage building.

“Right now we’re still evaluating to see how many vehicles we have involved,” Chief Simmons said.

“They made a quick attack and basically stopped the fire in the closed building, but we do have a significant number of RV’s, motorhomes, travel trailers, we may have a couple boats in there that have been consumed,” Chief Simmons said. “We’re basically waiting at this point for daylight to make a better evaluation.”

The investigators are currently reviewing surveillance video and access logs to determine who may have entered and left in the hours surrounding the fire. Snohomish Storage is accessible 24 hours a day, and it is always secured by the gate at its entrance. The Snohomish Storage website says that it is a storage facility for boats, RV’s, and other personal belongings.

Neighbors at a nearby development said that they heard 20-30 explosions just after 3 a.m. The fire chief said those explosions came from the propane tanks on the RV’s.

“We have so many propane tanks in these RV’s, and we had some propane tanks inside the building as well,” Chief Simmons said.

Snohomish County, Lake Stevens, Everett, and Gold Bar crews all responded to the fire.

There is still no word on a cause, but the Fire Marshall is currently launching their investigation.

