At least 1 injured in Pierce County officer-involved shooting

At least one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting with Pierce County deputies Thursday night.

The incident started as a police pursuit in Pierce County with a car with two people inside.

The chase ended at Washington and Olney Avenue in Port Orchard in Kitsap County, when deputies fired shots at the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital, possibly for gunshot wounds.

The passenger was treated for medical issues not related to gunfire.

No deputies were injured in the incident.

