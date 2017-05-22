Ask Dr. Swanson: Sun safety

Applying sunscreen (Photo: KING)

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson, a pediatrician at Seattle Children’s hospital, shares tips for keeping children safe in the sunshine.

Background

- In 2013, Washington was in the top 10 for highest skin cancer rates

- One-third of U.S. 14- to 17-year-olds had a sunburn during the past year

- On May 4, Governor Jay Inslee signed into law a bill that allows children to bring and apply sunscreen at school

- Majority of sun exposure and sun burns are during childhood

Sunscreen tips

- Send your kids to school with sunscreen and make sure they use it

- Use broad spectrum sunscreen with an SPF over 30

- Apply sunscreen as directed on the bottle

- Look for sunscreens that include zinc or titanium and avobenzone

'Treating' Sunburns

- Babies with a sunburn – talk to doctor. Older children – call if there is blistering, pain, or fever.

- Use cool water to help your child's skin feel better.

- Give acetaminophen to those younger than 6 months to relieve painful sunburns. Acetaminophen or ibuprofen is ok for older children.

- Keep your child out of the sun until the sunburn is fully healed.

- Give your child water to replace lost fluids.

- Only use medicated lotions if your child's doctor approves it.

Resources

- Washington Senate Bill 5404 – Permits the possession and application of topical sunscreen products at schools.

- CDC resources: Sun-protective behavior rates / Skin cancer rates by state

- Healthy Children: Sun safety: Information for parents about sunburn and sunscreen

- Seattle Mama Doc blog and podcast: Be sun smart – Improving childhood sun exposure

- Seattle Mama Doc blog: Very sunny out: 5 tips for safe sunscreen use

