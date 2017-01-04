As temperatures drop, emergency shelters open in Snohomish County

Temperatures dipped into the 20's Wednesday morning in most of Western Washington, with single-digit wind chill in some areas. Gusty winds made for dangerously cold conditions in northern counties, which led Snohomish County to open emergency shelters.

There are seven shelters available in the Everett area. Most of them open when temperatures fall below 32-33 degrees for more than four hours. You can find more information on the city website.

While temperatures were higher Wednesday morning than seen earlier in the week, wind gusts dropped the temperatures into teens and single digits along the Cascades and foothill areas. KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott expects winds to die down later in the morning and through the day, as temperatures across western Washington warm up toward the end of the week.

