As school starts back up, mother nature showing no sign of relief

Many kids heading back to school this week are likely reaching for t-shirts and shorts rather than hoodies and jeans. If I were looking at my closet, I’d be putting all my fall clothes aside and my summer clothes right up front. That’s because we’re seeing another influx of heat heading our way just in time for Labor Day.

Seattle’s average temperature on September 1st is 74° and its monthly average is 70°. We aren’t going to be anywhere near that this labor day weekend as temperatures soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

This summer time pattern has been quite the talker as fires roar in Eastern Washington and up-and-down Oregon, along with the lack of rainfall. We’ve already topped the charts for longest consecutive dry streak, and we just recently broke the record for longest consecutive stretch of 70° or more (currently at 63 days, old record was 62 days). Smoke, surface drought, and very warm temperatures could very well put this summer on record as one of the warmest & most talked about summers Seattle has ever seen.

If you’re trying to figure out what your child should wear to school next week, I’d go with flip flops and board shorts. But that’s just me. I don’t see this pattern changing for at least another week.

