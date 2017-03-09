As Bertha enters final stretch, get a 360 view of her progress

Bertha's target is inside the ring in the north portal pit. However, Bertha is several inches off course, and the machine must make adjustments in the last 960 feet to hit the mark precisely. (Photo: Farley, Glenn, KING)

Bertha, Seattle's tunnel boring machine, is now in its final stretch of the SR 99 tunnel project. Now viewers can get a unique of her progress 200 feet under the city.

On Thursday, WSDOT released a 360-degree video tour of the project.

Washington Department of Transportation says Bertha is at Denny Way, just two blocks away from the finish line.

Operated by contractor Seattle Tunnel Partners (STP), Bertha was scheduled to break through sometime at the end of May, but it's still too soon to say when exactly the machine will reach the disassembly pit.

Once Bertha's cutterhead breaks into the pit, STP will begin disassembling Bertha. They'll remove the massive machine in smaller pieces, then haul them away by truck, which could take several months.

Meanwhile, crews continue to build the double-decker highway inside the tunnel. The roadway deck is reportedly at the southern edge of Pike Place Market, which is nearly half-way. Crews are also installing mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems - a task that's expected to last through 2018.

Based on STP's schedule, the tunnel is projected to open in early 2019.

