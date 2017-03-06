Lucky Barnard is the owner of Artful Dodger Tattoo and Comics on Capitol Hill. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE - Artful Dodger Tattoo and Comics has no shortage of character, from floor to ceiling to skin.

"It has been described as Willie Wonka's Chocolate Factory meets Narnia,” said owner Lucky Barnard.

The Capitol Hill shop features a dozen artists who design and tattoo clients. But the other part of the shop offers a pain-free experience.

There’s a free video game arcade, a massive comic book collection, and toys and action figures from movies and television.

It’s all the realization of a dream for Barnard, whose own fandom runs so deep he's literally passed it down to his children.

"My son is Oliver Quinn Joseph Barnard, and he is named after the Green Arrow,” Barnard said. "Initially, I wanted to be a comic book artist, and as the fates would have it I was actually working at a comic book store when I was approached about doing a tattoo apprenticeship when I was 20."

Nearly 20 years later, he's a three-time Best of Western Washington winner who's turned his two passions into a one-of-a-kind small business.

"From your comic book collector to your tattoo collector to your soccer mom, everybody feels comfortable when they come in here,” he said. “Every day is weird and new and fun."

Artful Dodger is located on East Olive Way on Capitol Hill and is open seven days a week.

Barnard recently opened a second location in Coeur d'Alene.

Artful Dodger

1715 E Olive Way

Seattle, WA 98102

(206) 323-4657

