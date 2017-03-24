Arson investigation into overnight house fire in Edmonds

(Photo: Price, Brian)

Edmonds Police and Fire are investigating a house fire they say a man intentionally started.

Officers responded to a disturbance at a house in the 19100 block of Olympic View Drive around midnight on Friday. When officers arrived, the subject ran into the house and began starting fires with a gas can and lighter, according to an Edmonds Police spokesperson.

Officers had to use a taser to subdue the man and remove him from the house. At this time the house was fully engulfed in flames.

The house suffered heavy damage on multiple floors. Fire crews are monitoring for hot spots while they wait for safer conditions to enter the home.

The man was transported to Harborview with non-life threatening injuries.

