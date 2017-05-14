Arson investigated at Mukilteo elementary school

The fire was reported late Saturday night at Columbia Elementary School on Harbor Pointe Boulevard. (Photo: KING)

A fire at a Mukilteo school is being investigated as an arson.

The fire was reported late Saturday night at Columbia Elementary School on Harbor Pointe Boulevard.

Investigators say someone set two portable toilets on fire.



The flames spread to the exterior of the building and traveled up into the eaves, ruining computer and electrical equipment. That sent heavy smoke into the school's kitchen and gym area.



The fire caused an estimated $100,000 in damage.

