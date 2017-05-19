Army Ranger honored for saving 3 lives in Afghanistan

U.S. Army Ranger Sergeant First Class Joshua Leach received the military’s third-highest honor Friday: the Silver Star. (Photo: KING)

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD -- U.S. Army Ranger Sergeant First Class Joshua Leach received the military’s third-highest honor Friday: the Silver Star.

“This is what we were born to do, this is what we were trained to do,” said Leach.

Leach was one of more than 150 U.S. Army Rangers honored with military medals Friday following their recent deployment to Afghanistan.

He was the only to receive the Silver Star for his actions on January 1.

During a raid of an ISIL command post, he was wounded by a grenade.

But instead of retreating, Leach held his ground - a move superiors said saved the lives of three soldiers, two fellow Rangers and a soldier from Afghanistan.

Leach dragged that soldier to safety under fire.

“They fight side-by-side with us,” said Leach, “We treat them as we treat each other.”

The most recent deployment was the twelfth in Leach’s thirteen-year career.

He said he’s ready to serve wherever and whenever he’s needed next.

“If regiment will have me, I’m going to stay with the regiment as long as I can,” said Leach.

