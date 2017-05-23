Army hero gets a smart home

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cortez Kennedy
-
Hound hunting for bears continues despite ban
-
Proposed bill would ban masks in public spaces
-
SKYKING: Federal Way strip mall fire
-
Sea Lion grabs girl from dock in British Columbia
-
Steve Bunin on Cortez Kennedy's sudden death
-
Icebreaker prepares for important mission
-
Possible new leak at Hanford nuclear site
-
Council approves SPD accountability system
-
Verify: Boeing Jobs
More Stories
-
Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dead at 48May 23, 2017, 10:19 a.m.
-
Homes evacuated in first forest fire of the season…May 23, 2017, 3:57 p.m.
-
'Hidden' volcano near Seattle you probably don't know aboutMay 15, 2015, 8:46 p.m.