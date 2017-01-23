Arlington school spreads kindness throughout community

Posters encouraging kindness hang at Arlington's Eagle Creek Elementary School. (Photo: KING)

ARLINGTON, Wash. – At Arlington's Eagle Creek Elementary School, the cafeteria is being converted this week into a place where only kindness is served.

It's a week-long effort to teach kids that kindness matters. Fifth-grader Jeremiah Rodriguez knows that first hand after being bullied at his previous school.

"It can ruin your life," he said. "Then you could start bullying and it could start bad habits."

What makes Eagle Creek's program unique is they're spreading good deeds outside the school walls.

Pennants of encouragement are being strung together and sent to other schools. Hand-drawn posters promoting compassion will be placed in local businesses. Get well cards are being sent to patients at the hospital. Thank you notes are being delivered to cafeteria workers, bus drivers, and janitors. Students are even given a list of 50 random acts of kindness to do on their own.

Makenzie Wardwell, 10, has already completed her list and is enjoying the rewards.

"One was to get a new friend and play with your new friend at recess," Wardwell said. "It's awesome!"

Eagle Creek is one of about 12,000 schools across the country taking part in the project.

"This isn't just for today, or just for this week," said school counselor and project organizer Colene Jablonski. "It's forever."

