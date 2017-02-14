KING
Police involved in Arlington shooting; one person transported

KING 5

Travis Pittman , KING 7:58 AM. PST February 14, 2017

SEATTLE -- Police have been involved in a shooting in Arlington Tuesday morning.

Everett police tweeted it happened after a disturbance call. At least one person was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

The shooting happened near E. Division Street and N. Olympic Avenue.

More information to come as we get it.

 

