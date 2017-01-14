Arlington police investigate coffee stand robberies

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Wash. -- Police are investigating two new espresso stand robberies in Arlington Saturday

Police are not sure at this time if these new incidents are related to recent robberies in Everett, Marysville and Arlington earlier this month.

Police were called to an attempted robbery at a stand in the 500 block of North Olympic Avenue around 1:35 p.m. The caller said that an unknown white man approached the stand, implied he had a weapon and demanded cash. The caller refused, locking the stand window.

A short time later, police were called to a robbery of a stand in the 17300 block of Smokey Point Boulevard. The victim said the suspect threatened a weapon and demanded money. The victim complied and the suspect fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

The suspect was described in both incidents as a white man in his late 20s, approximately six feet tall with a skinny build, brown hair, brown eyes and scruffy facial hair. He was wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

