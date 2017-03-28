Arlington mom pushes for tougher cell phone law after son's death

An Arlington mother will be in Olympia on Tuesday fighting to change the Washington state cell phone law. Right now, drivers cannot text while driving or hold a cell phone to their ear, but the law does not stop a driver from using other features like Facebook, Snapchat, or accessing video or photos.

“Right now what the law says is I cannot hold the phone to my ear and I cannot do a text, I cannot send a text, but I can pick my phone up and I can read a text, I can look down and read the text,” Tina Meyer said. "I can Facebook, I can watch videos while I’m driving down the road. So if I’m in a lot of traffic and I’ve got Netflix on my IPad or my phone, I can watch those. That’s all legal. I can take photographs, I can take videos, I just cannot hold the phone to my ear or send a text."

Meyer is particularly passionate about the issue since an incident back in December 2015. Tina’s son Cody Meyer was a construction flagger in Issaquah when a distracted driver looked down at his cell phone and struck Cody. After five months in the hospital, he passed away.

“The phone making a noise was what caused the driver who struck my son to pick up his phone and look down,” Meyer said. “He went by three traffic signs saying that there was a flagger ahead of him."

Meyer will testify in front of the Senate Transportation Committee pushing for a bill that will essentially stop the use of cell phones in any form while driving. The bill will update the law to stop a driver from using any feature of a phone, from Snapchat to Facebook, while behind the wheel.

“We have to keep updating laws to go with what is going on with the times,” Meyer said. “Cody would have wanted me to try to make a difference with this mess. I can’t change what happened, but maybe we can make a change for the future that can save somebody else’s child.”

“I’m not saying that this would have saved my son’s life, but if this law had been updated sooner, it might have, you never know, it might have,” Meyer said. “The laws are not going to stop people from doing wrong, but if we can start raising a generation of kids that know this is wrong, this is why it’s wrong, and this is what the law is, hopefully we can stop the behavior.”

The bill has already passed through the House, and it is making progress in the Senate. Meyer is hopeful it will be on the Governor’s desk by the end of the session.

© 2017 KING-TV