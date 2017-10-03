Arlington, Marysville mayors: Say no to panhandling

panhandler (Photo: KING)

Arlington and Marysville took a stand against panhandling on Tuesday.

The two cities asked residents to keep their wallets closed to panhandlers, and instead give money to organizations that offer help to the homeless.

"When you give money to a panhandler, you can't know how it will be spent," Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring said in a release. "When you want to donate, please consider giving to a local charity instead."

Related: Police: This photo is why you shouldn't give money to panhandlers

The two cities released a flyer with community resources where people can donate or get help.

© 2017 KING-TV