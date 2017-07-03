Arlington bike shop burglary caught on camera

A man stole a bike from this Arlington shop early Sunday morning. Photo: KING

Surveillance cameras at a bike shop in Arlington caught a thief on camera, smashing the storefront window and stealing a nearly $3,000 electric bicycle.

It happened at Arlington Velo Sport Bike Shop on North Olympic Avenue.

"I felt secure here, but now I don't," said shop owner Mark Everett. "Our livelihood depends on the operation of the shop. So this is taking away livelihood, absolutely."

Everett said the bike that was taken was one of the most expensive in the entire store. And while he does have insurance, it's still a big hit to his small, family-owned business.

"There's hundreds of dollars that will be spent just to transact the insurance claim. That's only the beginning," he said. "Because now we feel violated and will need to invest hundreds of dollars, if not thousands more into new infrastructure to make sure we are safe."

Surveillance cameras inside the store captured images of the male suspect casing out the shop just before 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

He spends several minutes peering through the windows. Then, the video shows the thief throw something to break the front window. He reaches through the shattered glass, grabs the bike, and takes off.

Arlington Police ask anyone who might recognize the man seen in surveillance video to contact detectives right away.

The suspect is wearing a light colored sweatshirt, a dark colored baseball cap, a bandanna covering part of his fact, and a backpack fastened at the waist and across the chest.

Everett says he's been truly touched by the outpouring of community support since the burglary took place, starting with a neighbor who heard the window shatter and called 911 on Sunday morning.

"We live in a really nice place where people do care about each other," he said. "You know, they want to know about it. They're asking about it, and they're just trying to help."

