Arlington and Darrington finalists in America's Best Communities contest

Arlington and Darrington will learn Wednesday if they win the America’s Best Communities contest and $3 million in prize money for economic revitalization.

Darrington and Arlington were named finalists in April 2016 and received $100,000 to begin implementing their community revitalization plans. Part of those funds went towards Oso’s Ride to Remember, which honored the victims of the Oso landslide.

Communities will present to a panel how they will best use the cash award to create community engagement and long-term revitalization. Community improvements could be related to small businesses, education, housing, or infrastructure.

Second and third place winners will receive $2 million and $1 million, respectively.

The seven other finalists are from Valley County/Meadows Valley, Idaho; Tualatin, Ore.; Lake Havasu City, Ariz.; Madison, Ind.; Statesboro, Ga.; Chisago Lakes area, Minn.; and Huntington, W.Va.

The ceremony will be live streamed on the America’s Best Communities Facebook page April 19 at noon Pacific.

