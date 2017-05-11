Arkansas State Police identify Yell County deputy killed in line of duty

Kevin Mainhart, West Memphis Fire Department

YELL COUNTY, Ark. (KTHV) -- Lieutenant Kevin C. Mainhart, 46, of the Yell County Sheriff’s Department was killed in the line of duty today during a traffic stop west of Dardanelle, Arkansas along State Highway 27 near the junction of Slo-Fork Road.

Lieutenant Mainhart had served the citizens of Yell County as a law enforcement officer for five years and previously retired from the West Memphis Police Department following a career of more than twenty years.

At approximately 7:18 AM Thursday, Lieutenant Mainhart initiated a traffic stop after identifying a vehicle believed to be associated with a disturbance call at Gum Springs Road.

During the course of the traffic stop the deputy was fatally wounded. A short-time later a motorist passing the site notified local law enforcement Lieutenant Mainhart had been shot.

Mainhart severed 4 years in the United States Air Force as a Security Forces Officer. When he returned to Arkansas, he worked for the West Memphis Police Department for 20 years. For the past five years, he worked for the Yell County Sheriff's Office.

As other local officers arrived at the Gum Springs address, the deceased bodies of two other individuals were found outside the residence. The identity of the victims is not known at this hour.

Yell County Deputies and Arkansas State Police identified a location where a suspect is believed to be located. State Police negotiators are attempting to make contact with the individual.

The situation is still considered "active."

© 2017 KTHV-TV