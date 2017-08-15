Arizona police officer killed in motorcycle accident near Twisp

(Photo: Mesa Police Department, KING)

An off-duty police officer from Arizona was killed in a motorcycle accident in Okanogan County on Monday, officials told The Arizona Republic .

Kurt Allen Carlson, 42, was riding his Honda motorcycle on a road near Twisp when he apparently lost control and left the roadway about 7 p.m., according to an Okanogan County Sheriff's Office report.

Carlson and his motorcycle ended up in a river near the road, the report said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

Carlson, who was off-duty while traveling in Washington, was a 17½-year veteran of the Mesa Police Department. Mesa is located 30 miles east of Phoenix.

He worked as a patrol officer, Mesa Family Advocacy Center detective and since 2007 was assigned to the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

"Kurt was the Unit trainer for the Airport Unit and trained every current member on airfield driving and airport familiarity,'' said Detective Steve Berry, spokesman for the Mesa Police Department. "His easy-going personality enabled him to develop positive relationships with several local, state, and federal partners who also work at (Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport)."

Carlson was married with two children.

© 2017 KING-TV