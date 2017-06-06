Murray to make KeyArena announcment Wednesday

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray will announce Wednesday his preferred bidder for a KeyArena renovation.

There have been two companies which made formal bids: Seattle Partners, made up of AEG and Hudson Pacific, and the Oak View Group, led by Tim Leiweke.

On Sunday, AEG dropped out, citing issues with the city's vetting process.

