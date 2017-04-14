Is KeyArena bid about creating a music-only venue?

The Oak View Group is downplaying a quote in the Wall Street Journal, which insinuates it is interested in turning KeyArena into a music-only venue.

OVG submitted a blockbuster $562 million bid to the City of Seattle on Wednesday, suggesting it could dig down 15 feet and build a 660,000 square-foot building on the current KeyArena site.

The City's request for proposals required that any bid needs to include enough capacity for an NBA or NHL franchise.

However, Irving Azoff, who co-owns OVG, was quoted in the WSJ as saying, "Music is a bigger league than any of the other [sports] leagues," and that he expected his group's "proposal could turn KeyArena into one of the country's top 10 moneymaking music venues, while doubling or tripling the size of Seattle's touring market."

Additionally, the piece included a caption on the Key, saying, "The group wants to turn KeyArena, which houses the WNBA's Seattle Storm, into a venue that would specialize in concerts." As part of their bid, OVG highlighted their potential partnership with Live Nation and Pearl Jam in particular.

"Our long term vision includes music, professional sports, and special events," Lance Lopes, director of special projects for the Oak View Group, who is leading local efforts on the bid, said Friday in response to the article. "The new arena at Seattle Center will accommodate and seek out a wide variety of entertainment rich experiences. Music though is the programming we can count on when we open the doors to the new arena at Seattle Center.”

The Seattle City Council's select committee on civic arenas is due to review the OVG bid and another by the Seattle Partners group on Monday at 10:30 a.m.

