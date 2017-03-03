Applications now accepted for free housing for women in tech

SEATTLE - The Seattle-based marketing technology platform, TUNE , has opened applications for free housing for female undergraduate students seeking degrees in computer science or technology.

The TUNE house is in its third year and offers eight women free housing, laptops and weekly grocery delivery from Amazon Fresh. The company also provides mentorships with the women living in the house.

The house is more than 3,000 square feet with eight bedrooms and three kitchens near the University of Washington Seattle campus.

A TUNE spokesperson says the company is trying to challenges at the systemic problems women see in the tech industry.

“Only 18 percent of undergraduate computer science degrees and 26 percent of computing jobs are held by women today, even though nearly 3 out of 4 young girls express an interest in STEM fields and computer science,” said Peter Hamilton, CEO at TUNE.

The house is intended to raise awareness of the issue and help women form a sense of community. And each year, the scholarship program evolves and expands.

"As we continue to grow, I think we're trying to get the word out to other companies and develop our partnerships so that we see programs like this being created like this across the nation," says Sabrina Hilton, TUNE's director of recruiting.

TUNE's house has expanded partnerships with companies like Amazon, Zillow, PayScale and more to provide the women with iPads, TVs and other perks.

"They've just created a safe space for us to collaborate," says Meredith Lampe, UW sophomore. She has accepted a position with Facebook in New York after graduation. "Living in the house makes you do things that you know you should do as a college student but maybe wouldn't otherwise do." By that, Lampe says she was exposed to new technology, workshops and other opportunities.

"I feel like TUNE has definitely help me build a community here on campus," says Larissa Ho, UW sophomore. "I went to a really small high school where there was only 25 people in the class and to come from that to a huge university like the University of Washington was culture shock."

Copyright 2017 KING