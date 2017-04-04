Lottery for Section 8 housing in King County opens at midnight

(FILE) Section 8 housing. (Photo: KING)

People will be able to apply for the King County Housing Choice lottery starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m.

The opportunity expires at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.

Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8 Vouchers, provide rental assistance for people with low incomes to rent from landlords. According to the King County Housing Authority, households with a Housing Choice Voucher will pay roughly one-third of the entire household income towards rent, and KCHA pays the remaining rent owed.

Once you apply for the lottery, your name is added to the total list of applicants, and after April 18, KCHA will randomly select 3,500 names from that list. If your name is selected then it will be added to the wait list in the order your name was drawn.

View more information on the King County Housing Authority website.

