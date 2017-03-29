AP FACT CHECK: Trump didn't get luxury-model Air Force One, despite reports

President Donald Trump walks down the stairs after arriving on Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport to spend part of the weekend at Mar-a-Lago resort on February 17, 2017 in West Palm Beach, Florida.(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Raedle, 2017 Getty Images)

KIRKLAND, Wash. - A widely shared story that claims to include photos of a recently delivered plane that will serve as Air Force One for President Donald Trump is false. The pictures included in the story do not show the presidential plane and are conceptual renderings from a Kirkland-based outfitter of luxury aircraft.



Versions of the story posted by usanewsflash.com and freedomdaily.com said Trump negotiated luxurious accommodations for the plane and the interior now resembles that of Trump's apartment in New York's Trump Tower. The accounts includes photos of what they say is the interior of the plane.



The photos are from Kirkland, Washington-based Greenpoint Technologies, a company that specializes in making luxury modifications to wide-body aircraft. Greenpoint spokeswoman Christine Hadley told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the pictures do not depict Air Force One and are "conceptual renderings only, not for one specific customer."

Images appearing in the story can be seen in this video from Greenpoint.



"As part of the perks of being the president with golden taste and fierce negotiation skills to support the luxe accommodations on a 'dime,' you get an Air Force One that resembles that of the Trump Tower in Manhattan." wrote Amanda Shea, who authored the freedomdaily.com version of the report.



Trump has sought to negotiate with Boeing over costs for a pair of new 747 jets to serve as Air Force One. The new planes wouldn't be ready until 2023 or 2024, which would be at the end of Trump's second term, should he seek and win re-election.

This story is part of an ongoing Associated Press effort to fact-check claims in suspected false news stories.

