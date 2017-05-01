Anti-war May Day protesters gather in Judkins Park

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Organizers: 50,000 expected at May Day march.
-
New KeyArena bids get big-name backing
-
Raw, unedited: Incredible rescue of infant, 2-year-old nearly killed in the Texas storms
-
Park and Rides closing for East Link construction
-
B.C. shelter becomes asylum haven for U.S. border crossers
-
Heart wrenching rescue of a Texas family caught in the storms
-
Lawsuit filed against 'Fixer Upper' star Chip Gaines
-
Would you consider a shipping container home?
-
Last day of business for Rain City Video
-
Life After Marshawn Lynch
More Stories
-
Protests, rallies begin for May Day in SeattleApr 30, 2017, 1:36 p.m.
-
Multiple NBA, NHL execs back KeyArena renovation,…Apr 30, 2017, 11:58 p.m.
-
Former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry dies at age 78May. 1, 2017, 11:02 a.m.