Sen. Maria Cantwell will meet Friday with faith leaders in Seattle after anti-Semitic and Holocaust-denying graffiti was spray-painted on the campus of a Reform Jewish congregation.

Temple De Hirsch Sinai Rabbi Daniel A. Weiner sent a letter to congregation members about the graffiti discovered on the facade of the Old Sanctuary in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

According to Seattle police, an off-duty officer spotted the the spray painted message Friday around 5 a.m. The message, describing the Holocaust as "fake history," was found on a exterior wall of the temple.

“Temple continues to take vigilant, substantive security measures to insure the safety and well-being of our community. In light of other recent threats and upcoming celebrations, we have further enhanced these measures,” said Weiner.

SPD's Bias Crimes unit is investigating the hate-graffiti, and there will be additional police patrols in the area.

Police are also investigating a suspicious package left outside the synagogue.

Sen. Cantwell will meet with faith leaders to discuss solutions to combat the raising level of threats and hate crimes toward faith communities in Washington state on Friday afternoon.

Temple De Hirsch Sinai is the largest Reform synagogue in the Northwest.

#Breaking - Temple De Hirsch Sinai in Seattle, largest Reform Synagogue in NW - vandalized with anti-Semetic, Holocaust-denying graffiti — SteveBunin (@SteveBunin) March 10, 2017

Copyright 2017 KING