Another icy morning greets Puget Sound drivers

KING 7:02 AM. PST January 10, 2017

It was another morning of black ice on the roads around Western Washington Tuesday. Several accidents were reported, and dozens of school districts got off to late starts as a precaution. Check your traffic 

A car went off the road near Bishop Blanchet High School in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. Another car ended up on its side in Snohomish.

A KING 5 viewer also reported he slid and crashed on his motorcycle in an Issaquah intersection. 

KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott says to expect a trace to 3 inches of snow, with larger amounts south of Olympia. Seattle should get a trace to an inch. Heaviest accumulations could come between 6-10 a.m. Latest forecast

