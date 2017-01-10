Another icy morning greets Puget Sound drivers

A car went off the road in Seattle, Jan. 10, 2017. Roads around the Puget Sound region were icy. (Credit: KING)

It was another morning of black ice on the roads around Western Washington Tuesday. Several accidents were reported, and dozens of school districts got off to late starts as a precaution. Check your traffic

A car went off the road near Bishop Blanchet High School in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. Another car ended up on its side in Snohomish.

A KING 5 viewer also reported he slid and crashed on his motorcycle in an Issaquah intersection.

KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott says to expect a trace to 3 inches of snow, with larger amounts south of Olympia. Seattle should get a trace to an inch. Heaviest accumulations could come between 6-10 a.m. Latest forecast

