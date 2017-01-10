Another icy morning greets Puget Sound drivers

It was another morning of black ice on the roads around Western Washington Tuesday. Several accidents were reported, and dozens of school districts got off to late starts as a precaution. Check your traffic
A car went off the road near Bishop Blanchet High School in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. Another car ended up on its side in Snohomish.
A KING 5 viewer also reported he slid and crashed on his motorcycle in an Issaquah intersection.
KING 5 Meteorologist Rich Marriott says to expect a trace to 3 inches of snow, with larger amounts south of Olympia. Seattle should get a trace to an inch. Heaviest accumulations could come between 6-10 a.m. Latest forecast
Copyright 2016 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs