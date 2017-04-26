Another giraffe baby?! Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes calf

(Photo: Courtesy Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. - Not every giraffe managed to beat out April in giving birth – the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomed a new giraffe calf Wednesday morning, a news release from the zoo said.

RELATED: Denver Zoo quietly welcomes newborn giraffe

RELATED: Say hello to April's giraffe calf!

It’s the 199th giraffe birth at the zoo since 1954 and the second birth for giraffe mom, Msitu.

The giraffe building will be closed Wednesday to give the mom and child some space together. The rest of the herd will be out in the yard for viewing and feeding.

There will be limited viewings of the two starting Thursday, as long as they stay healthy, the zoo said. But for now, we have a photo gallery of the two.





The baby’s sex, weight and height is still unknown, but appears to be within the accepted, healthy range of being five to six feet tall and weighing 120 to 200 pounds.

The calf will not be named until after he or she is 30 days old -- which is the zoo's tradition.

© 2017 KUSA-TV