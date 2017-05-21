Another earthquake shakes Kitsap County

A 2.7 magnitute earthquake hit Kitsap County near Bremerton on Sunday, May 21. (Photo: Twitter / Pacific Northwest Seismic Network)

A small earthquake shook Kitsap County on Sunday afternoon, the most recent in a swarm of earthquakes that have affected the reason this month.

The earthquake occurred around 1:45 p.m. Sunday about 3 miles from Bremerton and 11 miles from Seattle, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Report. It was recorded as a 2.7 magnitude event.

There were no initial reports of injuries.

