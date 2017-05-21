Another earthquake shakes Kitsap County

If you're reading in the King 5 app, click here.
A small earthquake shook Kitsap County on Sunday afternoon, the most recent in a swarm of earthquakes that have affected the reason this month.
The earthquake occurred around 1:45 p.m. Sunday about 3 miles from Bremerton and 11 miles from Seattle, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Report. It was recorded as a 2.7 magnitude event.
There were no initial reports of injuries.
UPDATE: Mag:2.9 4.0 km ENE from Bremerton, WA Depth:25km 2017/05/21 20:43:UTC V2 https://t.co/ofHZyNhN0H pic.twitter.com/JVsFDLgu8M— PNSN (@PNSN1) May 21, 2017
