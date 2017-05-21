KING
Another earthquake shakes Kitsap County

Madelaine VanDerHeyden, KING 5:16 PM. PDT May 21, 2017

A small earthquake shook Kitsap County on Sunday afternoon, the most recent in a swarm of earthquakes that have affected the reason this month. 

The earthquake occurred around 1:45 p.m. Sunday about 3 miles from Bremerton and 11 miles from Seattle, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Report. It was recorded as a 2.7 magnitude event. 

There were no initial reports of injuries. 

 

 

