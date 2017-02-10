KING
Animals at zoo treated to special Valentine's Day menu

KING 4:25 AM. PST February 10, 2017

Love is in the air at the Woodland Park Zoo. This weekend, zoo animals will be treated to special heart-shaped goodies in celebration of Valentine's Day.

The zoo's otters and Humboldt penguins will get heart-shaped fish pops on Friday.

Saturday the rest of the animals get their treats: heart-shaped ice pops, herbal bouquets, and heart-shaped steaks.

The ice pops are made from fruit juice, honey, and assorted berries.

Saturday's full schedule can be found here.

