Analysts weigh in on what's next for Seattle-based Nordstrom

The future of Nordstrom is making business headlines this week, and raising questions about the direction the Seattle-based retailer is headed.
On Monday, came the announcement that the legacy department store is rolling out a new twist on shopping: smaller stores that will offer manicures, wine, and tailoring, but no inventory. The first store of its kind will open next month in California. Instead of stocking clothes, the Nordstrom Local stores will be staffed with personal stylists who can order merchandise for customers.
Then on Tuesday, came reports that the Nordstrom family is close to a deal that would take the store private, after decades as a publicly traded company.
"So Nordstrom for years has been a publicly traded company, which means that anybody out there can theoretically buy their stock, if you can afford it. Going private would essentially allow the company to take away that pressure of the quarterly earnings and having to meet investors' expectations, worrying about what Wall Street thinks," said Geekwire's Todd Bishop. "And that would really free up Nordstrom to try and compete more aggressively."
Perhaps even more high-interest, Bishop says, is the theory that Amazon's next acquisition might be Nordstrom. Geekwire spoke to an NYU professor and brand expert who accurately predicted that Amazon would buy Whole Foods. Now, that same expert says Nordstrom would be the "logical next one" for Amazon.
