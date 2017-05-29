KING
Amtrak service suspended from Seattle to Portland

Memorial Day weekend is often one of the busiest times for travel, and thousands were expecting to take Amtrak between Seattle and Portland.Those plans have changed after train service was suspended after dirt slid onto the tracks not far from the Tacoma

Chris Daniels, KING 5 May 29, 2017

Amtrak service from Seattle to Portland is suspended, due to a mudslide near Titlow Park in Tacoma.

BSNF, which owns the tracks, put a 48 hour moratorium on rail travel.

Train service north of Seattle and South of Portland continue as normal according to Amtrak.

Riders at the King Street station in Seattle were seen being ushered onto nearby buses, to complete their journey to Portland.

Amtrak expects the service disruption to their Cascades and Coast Starlight routes will last until Tuesday.

 

