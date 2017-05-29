Amtrak service suspended from Seattle to Portland

(Photo: WSDOT)

Amtrak service from Seattle to Portland is suspended, due to a mudslide near Titlow Park in Tacoma.

BSNF, which owns the tracks, put a 48 hour moratorium on rail travel.

Train service north of Seattle and South of Portland continue as normal according to Amtrak.

Riders at the King Street station in Seattle were seen being ushered onto nearby buses, to complete their journey to Portland.

Amtrak expects the service disruption to their Cascades and Coast Starlight routes will last until Tuesday.

