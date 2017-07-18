Ammonia leak in Sumner causes traffic delays

road closed detour signs (Photo: KING)

Pierce County crews are responding to an ammonia leak in Sumner at Shining Ocean, a seafood supplier business.

Crews are on scene and have closed off Puyallup Street near Tacoma Avenue as a precaution.

Firefighters say nobody is in danger as the leak is confined to one room inside the facility.

But drivers may want to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.

