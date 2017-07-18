Ammonia leak in Sumner causes traffic delays

Pierce County crews are responding to an ammonia leak in Sumner at Shining Ocean, a seafood supplier business.
Crews are on scene and have closed off Puyallup Street near Tacoma Avenue as a precaution.
#BREAKING @IAFF726 @IAFF3520 @IAFF1488 currently working a #hazmat response. 1515 Puyallup St in #Sumner (Shining Ocean inc).— Pierce County FF's (@IAFF726) July 18, 2017
Firefighters say nobody is in danger as the leak is confined to one room inside the facility.
But drivers may want to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.
