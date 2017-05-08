Tacoma woman, America's oldest working nurse, turns 92

Florence "See See" Rigney

The oldest working nurse in the country, who works at Tacoma General Hospital, turns 92 Monday.

Florence "See-See" Rigney graduated from Tacoma General Nursing School just after World War II.

Seven decades later, she still works there. Rigney sets up operating rooms and helps patients prep for surgery.

Rigney tried to retire once in 1996, but that only lasted six months.

In 2015, Washington Governor Jay Inslee issued a proclamation congratulation Rigby on being "our nation's oldest working registered nurse."

