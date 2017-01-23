AMBER ALERT: 9-year-old girl taken by her mother near Blaine

Makayla Estrada Weber, 9 (left), and Wilma Estrada, 48. (Photo: KING)

BLAINE, Wash. – A 9-year-old girl was taken by her mother Monday, going against a custody agreement.

Wilma Estrada, 48, took her daughter, Makayla Estrada Weber, 9, from 805 Boyd Street in New Westminster, British Columbia.

The pair are believed to have entered Washington state Sunday using the Pacific Highway Border Crossing at 3:23 p.m. They were traveling in a grey 2003 Toyota Corolla, with British Columbia license plate 228MJT.

Bellingham Police said the car was located Monday afternoon, but no word on the mother and child.

It is believed the girl is in danger. Weber suffers from “selective mutism,” an anxiety disorder where a person who is normally capable of speech can only speak with people that person trusts. Estrada was deemed incapable of providing a safe environment for her daughter after refusing to work with British Columbia director of Child, Family, and Community Services.

Weber has long dark brown hair with bangs and dark brown eyes. She is 4-foot-5, weighs 60 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark pants.

Estrada has dark brown hair and eyes. She is 5-foot-2 and weighs 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white jacket, blue jeans, black rain boots, and was carrying a purse. Both Weber and Estrada are Filipino.

Copyright 2016 KING