AMBER ALERT: 16-month-old girl taken by her father

A 16-month-old girl was taken by her father from Mead in Spokane County on Monday.
David W. Reed, 37, has a history of drug use and bi-polar activity.
The child, Summer C. Fechner, is 3 feet tall, weighs 24 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white, brown, and pink sundress.
Reed is 6-foot-2, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
They may be traveling in a green 1993 Ford Explorer, license plate No. BFW5796.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs