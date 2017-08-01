KING
AMBER ALERT: 16-month-old girl taken by her father

KING 5:57 PM. PDT August 01, 2017

A 16-month-old girl was taken by her father from Mead in Spokane County on Monday.

David W. Reed, 37, has a history of drug use and bi-polar activity.

The child, Summer C. Fechner, is 3 feet tall, weighs 24 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white, brown, and pink sundress.

Reed is 6-foot-2, weighs 200 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a green 1993 Ford Explorer, license plate No. BFW5796.

