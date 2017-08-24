KING
Amazon viewed more favorably than Trump in new poll

KING 5

Travis Pittman , KING 9:57 AM. PDT August 24, 2017

Amazon is seen more favorably than President Donald Trump despite the president's attacks claiming the online retailer doesn't pay its fair share of taxes. That's according to a new poll by Public Policy Polling.

In the poll of 887 registered voters, 39 percent had a favorable view of Trump while 55 percent saw him unfavorably. Six percent were not sure. The results were split among party lines, with Trump voters holding a higher opinion of the president than Hillary Clinton voters did.

By contrast, Amazon was seen as favorable by 60 percent of voters while 13 percent saw it unfavorably. Twenty-six percent were not sure. But unlike the Trump rating, both Trump and Clinton voters said they viewed Amazon favorably. (More PPP results at the bottom of this story)

The president has repeatedly logged onto Twitter to lodge his complaints against the Seattle-based company, often tying it to The Washington Post. The Post, which has broken multiple stories from sources in the Trump administration, is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Prior to running for president, Trump would promote his books on Amazon.

 
Trump came under fire last week for saying some of the people marching with white supremacists and neo nazis in Charlottesville, Va. were "very fine people." But an overwhelming majority of those polled - 69 percent - said it's not possible for white supremacists and neo-nazis to be "very fine people." Eleven percent said it was possible for them to be "very fine people." Those opinions were shared by both Republicans and Democrats who were polled.
 
Voters, overall, say they trust ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and The Washington Post more than Trump. But those who identified themselves as Trump voters decidedly said they trust the president more while Clinton voters overwhelmingly trust those news agencies more. Those outlets, particularly CNN, have become regular targets for Trump. The president has expressed more positivity about Fox News.
 
The president has called the investigation into his campaign's possible collusion with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 election "fake news." But by a 46-37 percent margin, those polled say it's not fake news. And 54 percent say Trump should resign if it's found conclusively that members of his campaign worked with Russia to help Trump win. Thirty-four percent said he should not resign.

