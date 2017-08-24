Amazon viewed more favorably than Trump in new poll

Amazon is seen more favorably than President Donald Trump despite the president's attacks claiming the online retailer doesn't pay its fair share of taxes. That's according to a new poll by Public Policy Polling.

In the poll of 887 registered voters, 39 percent had a favorable view of Trump while 55 percent saw him unfavorably. Six percent were not sure. The results were split among party lines, with Trump voters holding a higher opinion of the president than Hillary Clinton voters did.

By contrast, Amazon was seen as favorable by 60 percent of voters while 13 percent saw it unfavorably. Twenty-six percent were not sure. But unlike the Trump rating, both Trump and Clinton voters said they viewed Amazon favorably. (More PPP results at the bottom of this story)

The president has repeatedly logged onto Twitter to lodge his complaints against the Seattle-based company, often tying it to The Washington Post. The Post, which has broken multiple stories from sources in the Trump administration, is owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Amazon is doing great damage to tax paying retailers. Towns, cities and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt - many jobs being lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Is Fake News Washington Post being used as a lobbyist weapon against Congress to keep Politicians from looking into Amazon no-tax monopoly? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

So many stories about me in the @washingtonpost are Fake News. They are as bad as ratings challenged @CNN. Lobbyist for Amazon and taxes? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

The Amazon Washington Post fabricated the facts on my ending massive, dangerous, and wasteful payments to Syrian rebels fighting Assad..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2017

It's hard to read the Failing New York Times or the Amazon Washington Post because every story/opinion, even if should be positive, is bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2017

A new INTELLIGENCE LEAK from the Amazon Washington Post,this time against A.G. Jeff Sessions.These illegal leaks, like Comey's, must stop! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

The @washingtonpost, which is the lobbyist (power) for not imposing taxes on #Amazon, today did a nasty cartoon attacking @tedcruz kids. Bad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2015

If @amazon ever had to pay fair taxes, its stock would crash and it would crumble like a paper bag. The @washingtonpost scam is saving it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

The @washingtonpost loses money (a deduction) and gives owner @JeffBezos power to screw public on low taxation of @Amazon! Big tax shelter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

The @washingtonpost, which loses a fortune, is owned by @JeffBezos for purposes of keeping taxes down at his no profit company, @amazon. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

Prior to running for president, Trump would promote his books on Amazon.

My new book #TimeToGetTough -- out Dec 5th -- outlines how to make America rich again. Order now through Amazon http://t.co/aJla1EzL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2011

Trump came under fire last week for saying some of the people marching with white supremacists and neo nazis in Charlottesville, Va. were "very fine people." But an overwhelming majority of those polled - 69 percent - said it's not possible for white supremacists and neo-nazis to be "very fine people." Eleven percent said it was possible for them to be "very fine people." Those opinions were shared by both Republicans and Democrats who were polled.

Voters, overall, say they trust ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, and The Washington Post more than Trump. But those who identified themselves as Trump voters decidedly said they trust the president more while Clinton voters overwhelmingly trust those news agencies more. Those outlets, particularly CNN, have become regular targets for Trump. The president has expressed more positivity about Fox News.

The president has called the investigation into his campaign's possible collusion with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 election "fake news." But by a 46-37 percent margin, those polled say it's not fake news. And 54 percent say Trump should resign if it's found conclusively that members of his campaign worked with Russia to help Trump win. Thirty-four percent said he should not resign.

