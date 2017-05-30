Amazon's stock tops $1,000 for the first time

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Survivor wants justice after hit-and-run
-
Landslide suspends Seattle-Portland trains
-
Woodinville family has close call with a black bear
-
Northern Lights over Anacortes
-
Mayor Wheeler discusses Friday attacks
-
Evergreen faculty member afraid to come to campus
-
First Alert Weather
-
East Link light rail construction advances
-
Kentlake vs. Kentwood state baseball
-
Super-low tides reveal marine live
More Stories
-
Park-and-ride disruptions as East Link light rail…May. 8, 2017, 6:38 p.m.
-
Flight to Seattle grounded in Kansas City due to…May 30, 2017, 6:37 a.m.
-
Amazon's stock tops $1,000 for the first timeMay 30, 2017, 6:51 a.m.