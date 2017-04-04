Amazon announces new way to buy groceries

(Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE, AFP/Getty Images)

Amazon just announced a new way to pay for groceries.

Amazon Cash will let shoppers add cash to their Amazon Balance by bringing cash to participating convenience, grocery and drug stores and depositing it directly into their account.

Customers won’t have to pay a fee to use this service, according to Amazon, and they can add anywhere between $15 to $500 in a single transaction.

Amazon has partnered with CVS Pharmacy, Speedway and Family Fare Supermarkets, among other stores across the country. A directory of all participating stores can be found here.

More information about Amazon Cash can be found here.

