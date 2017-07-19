Alleged burglar hog-tied on roadside after stealing cereal

Authorities say officers arrested an alleged burglar after a homeowner hog-tied him alongside a road about 45 miles east of Chehalis.



Seattlepi.com reports police were called at early Monday to a home in Glenoma.



Lewis County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Dusty Breen says a homeowner reported that he found a stranger sitting at his kitchen table eating a bowl of cereal.



Breen says when the homeowner entered the room, the man ran. Breen says the homeowner then grabbed a rifle and ran after him.



Another resident of the home called 911 while Breen says the homeowner ordered the man to the ground at rifle point.



Breen says the man complied and the homeowner put down his rifle, tying the man's hands and feet while waiting for deputies.



The suspect told deputies he had just tried a "new drug" in the woods.

© 2017 KING-TV