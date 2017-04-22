UPDATE 10:45 a.m.: Crews have opened all lanes of SB I-5 at NE 130th, and NB vehicles are starting to get through at Northgate after downed wires closed both directions of the highway Saturday.

NB I-5 vehicles starting to get through at Northgate; all lanes should be open soon. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 22, 2017

SB I-5 is still backed up 145th to county line, NB backed up Northgate Way to Lake City Way. This will take some time to clear. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 22, 2017

UPDATE 10:30a: All lanes SB I-5 have re-opened at NE 130th St, but Northbound lanes remain closed after downed wires closed both lanes earlier Saturday morning

Southbound I-5 has reopened at NE 130th. Expect delays for a while. NB remains closed. W'll let you know as soon as it opens. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 22, 2017

WSP says there were people trapped when wires fell onto their vehicle. They have minor injuries.

Crews are working to clear the wires from the roadway.

WSDOT reports traffic is backing up NB to Lake City Way, and SB to the County Line at 205th.

WSDOT is allowing traffic to exit NB at Northgate and SB at 145th.

EARLIER:

All lanes of I-5 in both directions are closed at 130th St in North Seattle due to downed wires and a rollover collision Saturday.

WSDOT encourages drivers to take alternate routes in the area, such as Hwy 99 or Lake City Way.

Seattle City Light reports approximately 2200 customers are without power in the area.

WSDOT asks if you are stuck in the backup, to please stay in your vehicle.

© 2017 KING-TV