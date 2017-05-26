It's the weekend of the annual Sasquatch Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre. (Photo: KING)

"Everybody's working on the weekend..."

That's the song that's playing at the Gorge, at least for the deputies of the Grant County Sheriff's Department.

"All hands," says Kyle Foreman with the sheriff's department. "Everyone knows that for the past several years, no one takes a vacation on the Memorial Day Weekend."

That's because it's the weekend of the annual Sasquatch Music Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre. And with the weather expected to be in the 80s, Foreman says it means the county will be flooded with concert goers, campers, and anyone looking to dip in the Columbia River.

His 50-person department will be on duty through the weekend, with a special emphasis on the amphitheater, where the population could swell to close to 25,000 people a day. That would make it the largest city in the county. Grant County only has about 92,000 permanent residents.

The festival has also had problems in the past, with seven adults arrested and 25 felony charges filed against concert goers one year. And that's not counting the calls to take people to the Quincy Valley Medical Center.

Foreman says his department has adjusted its planning over time, moving makeshift clinics near the Gorge and putting more ambulances near the campground.

Tia Tracy of the Cave B Winery and Resort, which is next door to the amphitheater, says the festival has been a positive experience, and 99.9% of concert goers are good. Her advice: stay hydrated. She also thinks the sheriff's office has done significant planning for this weekend.

"I know they take it seriously."

© 2017 KING-TV