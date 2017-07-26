KING
Close

3 dead after vehicle collides with semi in Lynnwood

Jennifer Van Burkleo, KING 5:41 AM. PDT July 26, 2017

At least three are dead after a vehicle crashed into a parked semi on Alderwood Mall Parkway around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The road is closed between 164th Street Southwest and SR-525.

The vehicle had four people inside. The remaining survivor was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Lynnwood Police tweeted this picture. You can see the car underneath the trailer of a semi truck.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes. 

Check your drive times here.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details. 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories