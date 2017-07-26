3 dead after vehicle collides with semi in Lynnwood

Alderwood Mall Parkway is closed between 16th Street Southwest and SR-525 after a serious fatal accident.

At least three are dead after a vehicle crashed into a parked semi on Alderwood Mall Parkway around 4:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The road is closed between 164th Street Southwest and SR-525.

The vehicle had four people inside. The remaining survivor was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Lynnwood Police tweeted this picture. You can see the car underneath the trailer of a semi truck.

Credit: Lynnwood Police Department (Photo: Van Burkleo, Jennifer)

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

Alderwood Mall Parkway closed between 164th ST SW and SR 525 or prolonged collision investigation Please find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/G92M7ZhAby — Lynnwood Police (@LynnwoodPD) July 26, 2017

Check your drive times here.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details.

© 2017 KING-TV