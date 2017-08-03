Alaskan Way Viaduct removal on track for early 2019

This is the current view of the Alaskan Way Viaduct, which is set for demolition in early 2019. Photo: Washington State Department of Transportation

As the Washington State Department of Transportation prepares to open the new State Route 99 tunnel, demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct is slated for early 2019.



The DOT launched an online open house Thursday to show the public what the work will look like and start allowing comment.



A similar demolition happened in 2011 when the DOT removed a southern mile of the viaduct.

“Demolishing this remaining portion of the viaduct will be more challenging than the southern mile because the roadway is so close to downtown streets,” said Brian Nielsen, WSDOT deputy program administrator, Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program.



Nielsen said the DOT will work with the contractor to protect people and the nearby buildings, minimizing traffic delays as much as possible.



The DOT will move Alaskan Way to the west of the viaduct before the new tunnel opens. Traffic will flow along the waterfront before the demolition begins.



The online open house runs through Aug. 14 and an in-person open house is scheduled for Aug. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 1400 Western Ave. S in Seattle.

