Alaska Airlines launches first flight to Cuba

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Homeless campers resist cleanup efforts
-
Flu in Washington already an epidemic
-
Brothers lose 350 pounds, inspire others to get healthy
-
Nathan Hale tops national basketball rankings
-
Warren Moon's first thoughts on Seahawks-Lions matchup
-
Families grapple with flu epidemic
-
A look back at the Seahawks 2016 season
-
2017 Fireworks, New Year's at the Needle
-
Group touring country to resist Trump
-
Mt Vernon officer making progress in recovery
More Stories
-
Flu reaches 'epidemic' level in Washington, 9 deaths…Jan. 4, 2017, 10:28 a.m.
-
Alaska Airlines' first daily flight to Cuba takes offJan. 5, 2017, 7:03 a.m.
-
UPS students to appeal suspensions for ‘Bigot List'Jan. 4, 2017, 9:04 p.m.