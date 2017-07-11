Airport launches robot to help security lines

Photo: Port of Seattle / YouTube (Photo: Newberry, Bryce)

A robot might be the next employee to greet you at Sea-Tac International Airport.



On Tuesday, the Port of Seattle deployed the robot to security lines at the airport to provide tips for getting through security a bit quicker.

The robot provides reminders for passengers to remove things like scarves or light jackets or belts when they go through security lines, the Port said in a news release.

Sea-Tac is testing the robot to see how many passengers trigger the body scanner alarm before and after the robot is in use.



The Port said the robot is not designed to replace humans, rather let them focus on more critical security tasks.



The new robot provides instructions in English with on-screen animations in six different languages.



It's part of Sea-Tac's ongoing effort to embrace technology.

