It's a difference you can see in the sky and all over the map. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency shows “green” or good air quality in much of Western Washington after a few days of unhealthy air.

At Alki in West Seattle, some beachgoers say they could not only see but feel a difference.

“We would have the fan going on at night and the windows open, and in the morning I felt like I had a headache and a lump in my throat and just felt my nose was stuffy and my eyes were scratchy,” Lea Hoffman, of Burien, said.

She says she is breathing a little easier today.

“It feels a little better. I didn't wake up this morning with a headache. I felt a little more clear in my lungs.”

This came after onshore winds pushed some smoke from Canadian wildfires out of the area. With it, another warning was lifted: the burn ban.

“Now that the burn ban's been lifted, we might get some firewood, and this bonfire might go down tonight,” said Kerry James, who was grilling burgers with a propane grill to adhere to the ban rules.

He would have preferred charcoal, but parks department workers did not remove signs until Saturday evening.

No matter, James says. “No burn ban is going to stop us from doing what we do – sweet 16 today.”

The lift happened just in time for his daughter Makila’s 16th birthday, but her family already skipped the firewood.

“I was pretty bummed because I wanted a bonfire for smores, but it’s all good,” Makila said.

